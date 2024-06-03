Kristaps Porzingis FULL PARTICIPANT in Celtics Practice

BRIGHTON — Joe Mazzulla provided an update on Kristaps Porzingis at today’s Celtics practice, saying, “Today was kind of moderate but he went through everything that the team did today.” Bobby Manning from CLNS Media teamed up with Noa Dalzell from Celtics Blog to discuss this latest update on Porzingis.

"I think [Kristaps Porzingis] will be able to make a positive impact, at least defensively and at least stretching the floor hitting some open threes … he just brings another dynamic." Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell discussed KP going through a full #Celtics practice today!… pic.twitter.com/bByFeAdNxH — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) June 2, 2024

