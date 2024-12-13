Kristaps Porzingis is Unlocking the Celtics

BOSTON — The Celtics dominated the second half to secure a 123-99 win over the Pistons, marking their 20th victory of the season.

At shootaround, Kristaps Porziņģis reflected on his return from injury, noting the challenge of regaining NBA rhythm but expressing optimism about reaching his full potential.

Porziņģis showcased his versatility in the win, further integrating into Boston’s dynamic roster. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and SB Nation’s Noa Dalzell analyze his play, health, and impact on the team.

