Kyle Dugger, Damien Harris & Adrian Phillips Practice Tuesday

The Patriots had key players practice on Tuesday as Safety Kyle Dugger returned from the COVID-19 List, RB Damien Harris practiced after suffering a hamstring injury vs the Bills & Safety Adrian Phillips practiced after aggravating his knee vs Buffalo. New England will travel to Indianapolis to play the Colts on Saturday at 8:20pm ET.
Tuesday’s full injury report is listed below.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Yodney Cajuste, Illness
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Calf/Wrist
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
LB Ronnie Perkins, Illness
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
FULL AVAILABILITY
QB Mac Jones, Left Thumb
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (7-6)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Bobby Okereke, Illness
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
TE Kylen Granson, Not Injury Related – Personal Matter
C Ryan Kelly, Knee/Illness
