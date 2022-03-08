Kyrie Irving Compares Celtics Fans to a ‘Scorned Girlfriend’

Kyrie Irving spoke about Celtics fans after Brooklyn’s 126-120 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Irving was asked about the Celtics fans booing him at TD Garden. “I know it’s going to be like that the rest of my career coming in here,” Irving said. “It’s like the scorned girlfriend who wants an explanation on why I left but still hoping for a text back. I’m just like it was fun while it lasted.”

The Garden report reacts to Irving’s postgame comments.

