Reaction: Kyrie Irving DEMANDS Trade

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and John Zannis react to Kyrie Irving officially requesting a trade from the Nets. The Athletics Shams Charania reported that Brooklyn has been informed that Kyrie prefers to move on ahead of the NBA trade deadline or will leave in free agency in July.

How will the Nets navigate yet another trade request from one of their premier players? Will Brooklyn be forced into a full on rebuild? How does Kevin Durant feel about all of this, and does this mean he will soon request a trade as well?

Join Bobby Manning and John Zannis of The Garden Report as they react to the Kyrie Irving trade request news!



