Boston Sports Journal & CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning joins Max & Josue to discuss Kyrie Irving’s suspension and his future with the Brooklyn Nets. Jaylen Brown calls out Nike & Ime Udoka will not be coaching in Brooklyn this season.

Start hiring RIGHT NOW with a $75 SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at indeed.com/Maxwell

The CLNS Media Network is sponsored by BetOnline.ag. Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!