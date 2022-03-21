Lazar: How the Patriots Could Fill Out the Rest of Their Offensive Line After Re-Signed Trent Brown

After parting ways with the two starters last week, the Patriots filled one hole on their offensive line by re-signing offensive tackle Trent Brown to a two-year deal on Monday.

The hulking tackle opted to return to New England after a weekend courtship by the Seattle Seahawks. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick used one of his typical free-agent tactics, telling Brown to shop his services elsewhere to set his market and return with his best offer.

Once the Patriots’ pursuit of former Cowboys tackle La’El Collins fell short as Collins signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, Belichick and the Pats quickly pivoted back to Brown.

Last season, the Patriots offense was a different beast in the 380-pound right tackle’s nine starts, adding +0.11 expected points per play when Brown was on the field. New England’s efficiency plummeted to -0.01 EPA per offensive play without Brown in the lineup.

Brown’s immense playing strength and movement skills for his size make him a dominant presence. As a power-running offense, Brown’s skill set was a tone-setter for the Patriots, who often ran behind Brown to get their running game going, especially in short-yardage situations.

Although it’s good news that Brown is returning to the Patriots, the 28-year-old has only played in 26 of a possible 50 games in the last three seasons. Furthermore, Brown’s last fully healthy season was as a Super Bowl champion with the Pats in 2018.

In 2021, Brown played one series in the season-opener before injuring his calf, leading to a seven-game absence, eventually landing on injured reserve after a setback.

The Patriots are a better football team with Brown in the lineup, but the team cannot reasonably expect him to stay healthy for an entire season due to his recent injury history.

Our current projection for New England’s starting offensive line features third-year standout Mike Onwenu as a guard, most likely taking over for Shaq Mason on the right side. Onwenu could kick back out to tackle if necessary, but they need a Brown insurance policy.

Plus, the Patriots still have a spot to fill at left guard. The team likes what they have in-house with backups James Ferentz (re-signed this offseason) and 2020 sixth-round pick Justin Herron. But both players qualify as backups rather than full-time starters at this stage.

The overwhelming feeling is that the Patriots aren’t done adding along the offensive line, hosting Bills RFA Ryan Bates on Monday, while they have interest in other free agents. Then, you can bank on at least one draft pick in April.

Along with Brown’s recent injury history, left tackle Isaiah Wynn will play this season on his fifth-year option, meaning his contract will expire as his future with the Patriots is in doubt.

New England has an immediate hole to fill at guard, requires at least one more capable and versatile backup, and potentially has a long-term need at offensive tackle.

Here are some options that fit the Patriots’ typical mold for offensive linemen both in free agency and the draft:

FREE-AGENT TARGETS

IOL Ryan Bates (Bills, RFA) – Bates is a perfect replacement for Ted Karras. He has five-position versatility, plays a hard-nosed brand of football, and helped turn Buffalo’s offensive line around down the stretch last season, starting at left guard in the postseason. Buffalo has the right to match any offer sheet Bates signs, and he has multiple teams in pursuit.

OG Trai Turner (UFA) – When the Pats signed Shaq Mason to a five-year extension in 2018, Turner was the comparable deal that Mason was targeting. Turner has spent his entire career at right guard and has graded out well in every season besides an injury-riddled 2020 campaign. He was solid last year in Pittsburgh and plays a familiar road-grading style.

T/G Ereck Flowers (UFA) – The former ninth overall pick by the Giants in 2015 is seen as a draft bust, but Flowers was solid for the Commanders at left guard a year ago. The Pats love to take chances on former first-round flops with athletic upside, while Flowers was also a converted tackle now playing inside, which the Patriots also like on the left side. The Commanders released Flowers, so the compensatory pick formula is non-factor here.

T/G Daryl Williams (UFA) – I always thought of Williams as a sturdy veteran at either tackle or guard. He was also released by the Bills earlier this offseason, so any contract wouldn’t register on the compensatory pick formula.

OG Will Hernandez (UFA) – Another top 50 selection who didn’t pan out at his first stop, Hernandez played under Joe Judge with the Giants, so the Patriots will have intel. He plays with great intensity and blocking power, with the type of mean-streak the Pats want.

OT Marcus Cannon (UFA) – Cannon opted out of the 2020 season and dealt with injuries last year in Houston, but he’s familiar with the system. He can obviously rotate in at right tackle, where he previously played for nine seasons with the Patriots.

OT Cameron Fleming (UFA) – Initially, the Patriots reached out about Fleming when free agency began, but their interest has since waned, according to a league source. Still, Fleming can play both tackle spots and is a useful depth option if the team changes course.

LAZAR’S TOP-FIVE DRAFT FITS – OFFENSIVE LINE

1. OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa – well-built, powerful, and elite athleticism as a pure left tackle, Penning’s impressive workout in Indy solidified his stock as a first-round pick. He had some ups and downs at the Senior Bowl but plays with the necessary power and athleticism to potentially start as a rookie. Penning is a legitimate first-round target for New England.

2. OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan – The Patriots love raw upside from small schools and overseas, with Raimann checking both boxes. His football instincts need seasoning, but Raimann moves exceptionally well with great initial explosiveness out of his stance. He also tested well in Indy and met the necessary size thresholds for an NFL tackle.

3. OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa – Smith is near the top of this class in blocking power and grip strength, a true mauler in the trenches, which we know fits with the Patriots. His length and wingspan checked out at the combine, so he has the size to stick at tackle even though he’s only a shade over 6-foot-4. Smith feels like a Pats right tackle.

4. T/G Sean Rhyan, UCLA – From his experience and versatility to his tutelage under friend of Belichick, Chip Kelly, Rhyan has plug-and-play starter potential with a third-round projection. He plays with excellent technique and posture, core strength, and was battle-tested against the likes of Kayvon Thibodeaux. Rhyan started 31 games under Kelly at UCLA, with most of those starts at left tackle, but can play all over the line.

5. IOL Dylan Parham, Memphis – Parham can play all three interior line spots and was a true people-mover in a run-first scheme at Memphis. Although they’re a wide-open zone scheme, the Patriots haven’t necessarily shied away from projecting those players into their system. Parham has NFL-ready technique and versatility.