Lazar: Patriots Should Be Wary of a Multi-Year Contract For Tom Brady

Brady will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the 2020 league year begins in March.

Special thanks to Pro Football Focus analyst Louie Benjamin for his help with this article.

The Patriots and their six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback find themselves in an unenviable situation as Tom Brady heads towards free agency for the first time in his career.

Brady, an iconic figure in the organization according to the only head coach he has ever played for, Bill Belichick, is in the driver’s seat of his football future and is welcoming the experience.

The most likely scenario is that Brady will play for the Patriots in 2020, but it’s not a given, as he’ll weigh the possibility of moving on from New England, according to reports.

Brady described retirement as “highly unlikely” after the loss to the Titans on Wild Card weekend, so it’s either Patriots or leaving the organization after 20 Hall-of-Fame seasons.

After exhausting the topic over the last month, Patriots fans know by now Brady’s perspective, but what about Belichick and the Patriots, what’s best for the team?

Based on age and performance, the Patriots should be wary of a multi-year deal with guarantees beyond next season for their soon-to-be 43-year-old franchise icon. Going with another one-year contract as they did in 2019 makes the most sense for the team.

We are all supporters of Tom Brady here, but he’s coming off his worst season since he turned the page from young quarterback to a perennial MVP candidate every single year.

He can still play at a championship level. The evidence is on the tape that, at times, he still looks like Tom Brady, but he’s more reliant now more than ever on what’s around him.

The decline for Brady needs loads of context, including a case study of his supporting cast and a mid-season elbow injury, which we’ll get to in a bit.

First, there’s Brady himself, who posted his lowest passing grade (77.2) since 2006, ranking tenth among qualified quarterbacks in 2019, and finished 15th in ESPN’s QBR metric.

We also saw Brady’s completion percentage fall below expectations based on Next Gen Stats’s model, fewer high-end throws, and more turnover worthy plays from the GOAT.

Since 2018, the NFL’s Next Gen Stats department’s completion percentage above expectation stat measures a quarterback’s performance relative to the difficulty of their throws compared to throws made by all quarterbacks in similar situations.

Brady ranked 26th out of 30 qualified quarterbacks at -1.2, sandwiched between Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky and Giants rookie Daniel Jones, meaning he completed fewer passes than the model suggests he should have in 2019.

If CPOE isn’t enough, Brady also finished poorly in Pro Football Reference (29th out of 32) and Sports Info Solutions’ (24th out of 32) accuracy charting as well.

Pro Football Focus also tracks passes that they deem “big-time throws” based on their criteria. In other words, when the quarterback drops a dime.

Brady’s big-time throws are declining steadily over the last three seasons since his MVP campaign in 2017, and PFF’s system takes drops and receiver error out of the equation.

Brady also committed his second-most turnover worthy plays in a season of the PFF era, which began in 2006.

Although he only had nine giveaways in the regular season, he made 17 plays that should’ve ended in a turnover, but, for example, the defense dropped a would-be interception.

Brady’s ability to read defenses both before and after the snap is still at genius level, but his accuracy wasn’t as pinpoint this season and his ball security was shaky.

To tell the entire story, we need to discuss the factors around Brady that contributed to his down season in 2019.

As far as his supporting cast goes, Brady’s receivers ranked dead-last, 32nd, in average separation on Brady’s 613 pass attempts. Not just the targeted receiver on a play, we are talking about all five eligible pass-catchers on every pass attempt.

The Pats tried to get Brady help, bringing in Antonio Brown and drafting N’Keal Harry in the first round, but due to factors outside of Brady’s control, neither of those moved the needle.

And the tight end position in the wake of Rob Gronkowski’s retirement left a lot to be desired to put it politely.

The offensive line also took a step back relative to recent performance, although the narratives of a steep decline in pass protection were overblown, especially once Isaiah Wynn returned.

The Patriots finished the season with a 75.9 pass-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus (11th), a little below their 82.1 grade that was the sixth-best mark in 2018.

Then there was a mid-season elbow injury that was first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.

The elbow first popped up for Brady around Week 11, and Giardi later reported that Brady’s symptoms were consistent with “tennis elbow” and that he had good days and bad days.

Brady’s production took a hit across the board when the elbow was at its worst. With that said, every player deals with something, let alone an aging one, and the elbow could linger.

From this perspective, Belichick’s decision comes down to two things:

1. Signing Brady to a multi-year contract with guaranteed money beyond the 2020 season is not a smart decision based on his recent performance and age.

2. If the Patriots do re-sign Brady, which they should try very hard to do for next season, they’ll need to make significant moves to upgrade their offensive weapons with NFL talent, as in veterans, not rookies, like N’Keal Harry or Jakobi Meyers.

They’ll need to upgrade at pass-catcher anyways, but bringing back Brady means they’re making a serious run at a Super Bowl rather than going into the next phase, where drafting receivers to usher in a new era of Patriots football makes more sense.

If they don’t do number two and invest in proven NFL commodities, we can expect to see another season the offense like 2019, which doesn’t make sense for the team or Brady.

Offering Brady, an unrestricted free agent, a one-year deal that falls in line with his 2019 contract risks losing the franchise quarterback.

But when you evaluate his season, extending beyond that is a significant risk in itself.