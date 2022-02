Evan Lazar takes a look at three standout players from Day 2 of the Senior Bowl. Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick is a big fan of the senior bowl as New England drafted three participants from the 2021 Senior Bowl in Mac Jones, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Joshuah Bledsoe.

Evan discusses:

DT Travis Jones, UConn

CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

WR Bo Melton, Rutgers