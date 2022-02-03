Lazar’s Day 3 Senior Bowl Standouts: WR Christian Watson & OT Trevor Penning

Evan Lazar takes a look at two standout players from Day 3 of the Senior Bowl. Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick has drafted 49 players from the Senior Bowl since 2008.

The first standout Evan discusses is potential Isaiah Wynn replacement in OT Trevor Penning from the University of North Iowa.

Another standout was WR Christian Watson North Dakota State University who the Patriots reportedly met with according the Boston Globe. Watson is a 6’5 receiver that is expected to run a high 4.3 in the 40 yard dash in the NFL combine.

Coach Belichick selected three participants from the 2021 Senior Bowl in Mac Jones, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Joshuah Bledsoe.

Checkout Lazar’s Day 2 Standouts: https://youtu.be/n34l4q6Pm6g