Lazar’s Patriots Mock Draft 2.0: Post-Combine, Drafting J.C. Jackson’s Replacement a Likely Necessity

There are critically important table-setting elements for the Patriots’ offseason plans that came to light at the NFL Combine over the last week.

First, Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson will likely hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent next week, while Mr. INT is searching for a top-of-market deal that could break records.

Although never say never, history tells us that Bill Belichick won’t pay Jackson close to $20 million per season if the 26-year-old Pro Bowlers’ agent Neil Schwartz does indeed find a team willing to reset the cornerback market to sign Jackson.

Second, the Pats are calling teams about wide receivers, reportedly reaching out to the Panthers on an exploratory level regarding speedster Robby Anderson. Those talks were described to CLNS Media as market-gauging conversion, but New England continues to seek upgrades at wide receiver to keep the arrow pointing upward on quarterback Mac Jones.

Lastly, the weekend’s workouts showed an NFL Draft class loaded with athletes for the speed-needy Patriots defense, another offseason priority for Belichick and company.

Putting all of these pieces together, the Patriots’ six draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft doesn’t feel like enough, while defense appears to be the name of the game for New England.

With Jackson’s likely departure and accumulating more picks in mind to address the rest of their needs, here’s a post-combine mock draft for the Patriots:

Trade: Patriots Trade 21st overall selection to Houston For No. 37 and No. 68

In a similar trade down as the 2020 draft when they selected safety Kyle Dugger with their top pick, Belichick calls up Nick Caserio to add another day two selection while staying in range to get his guy. The Texans need foundational pillars in their rebuild, so they add another first-rounder.

Second Round, 37th Overall: Florida CB Kaiir Elam

Before you say it, the Patriots don’t have a good track record with second-round defensive backs or prospects from the University of Florida. However, with Jackson likely gone, New England has no choice; they need an outside corner with traits to be a number one.

Some Elam reps in press-man coverage. Left alone on an island a lot against SEC WRs. First rep is against Jameson Williams. #Patriots https://t.co/XDuA3VLfSo pic.twitter.com/NbtDwfUnWH — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 6, 2022

Elam is a long and aggressive press-man corner who never backed down from a challenge against the top receivers in the SEC. He has the alpha demeanor to play on an island, with the movement skills and experience in man coverage. The Pats will need to push Elam to give max effort in run support, but they’re drafting him to cover, which he certainly can. Elam has the high-end cover talent and mental makeup to develop into a number one if he can iron out his footwork mirroring horizontal cuts.

Second Round, 54th Overall: Alabama WR John Metchie

Don’t overcomplicate things when you have a quarterback and wide receiver with built-in chemistry and tons of success. Metchie’s ACL rehab is progressing well, according to a source, making this is a no-brainer.

Sorting through some old draft stuff and stumbled upon a Mac Jones to John Metchie reel. Plenty of chemistry between these two in Mac's last season at Alabama. Metchie tore his ACL in the SEC title game. But wouldn't mind it at all for the #Patriots on day two. pic.twitter.com/7INgYa996S — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) January 20, 2022

With the Pats kicking the tires on true X wideouts like Anderson, Metchie projects as a Z receiver upgrade who can play inside or outside. By moving him around the formation, he can get isolated in space where his burst off the line and sharp changes of direction in his routes will lead to separation. Mac and Metchie made a killing at Alabama on vertical routes out of the slot for big plays as well. Metchie is a technically sound route-runner who has a knack for getting open and picking up YAC.

Third Round, 68th overall: Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal

The Patriots begin re-working their linebacker room with a prototypical Belichick linebacker with a new-age flair. A 250-pound downhill thumper, Chenal is a compromise, with a relative athletic score of 9.99 out of ten. Chenal ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash and showed off his explosiveness with a 40.5-inch vertical. He’s an explosive mover who has the size to play strong-side inside linebacker in New England’s scheme.

Belichick typically goes for bigger ‘backers, but the real idea is to have a play-side thumper to take on lead blockers paired with a runner or chaser. Chenal fits in the play-side thumper category as a take-on player who can also blitz from inside. Plus, that 4.53-second speed translates to some range when moving sideline-to-sideline. Chenal is Ja’Whaun Bentley with more speed. Compromise is fun.

Third Round, 85th Overall: Montana State LB Troy Andersen

Belichick gets his play-side thumper in Chenal, then pairs him with a versatile athlete who was very impressive at the Senior Bowl. Andersen rose from a day three afterthought to a top 100 pick in the draft process, culminating in a 9.98 out of ten relative athletic score and a blazing 4.42-second 40-yard dash. If that doesn’t sell you on his fit, Andersen is arguably the most versatile player in the draft. He played quarterback, running back, and linebacker for Montana State.

Along with a workout in the 99th percentile, Andersen’s on-field drills showed off his smooth movement skills while moving laterally and dropping into coverage. The Patriots get their downhill player in Chenal and pair him with a sideline-to-sideline speed demon who will thrive in space. The Channel-Andersen combination would be a breath of fresh air in New England.

Fourth Round, 125th Overall (projected): Kentucky DL Josh Paschal

With insane depth and talent along the defensive line, the Patriots have to dip into the well at least once, right? Although he tested well, so did everyone else, and Paschal is a tweener. He’s too heavy to play in a two-point stance and doesn’t have the ideal length for that role either, but too small to play a true interior role. Still, Belichick knows what to do with those types of players, and Paschal plays with great leverage and hand power to disengage from blocks. His play recognition also helps him beat blockers to landmarks. He just understands how to operate in the trenches and has some versatility to rush from multiple alignments. In some ways, Paschal reminds me of Trey Flowers, a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2015.

Sixth Round, 200th overall (projected): Sam Houston State CB Zyon McCollum

McCollum was created in a lab to be a day three sleeper pick by Bill Belichick: team captain, long and physical press-man traits (6-2, 199 pounds), lit up the FCS with 13 career interceptions and six forced fumbles, small-school prospect who was at the Senior Bowl and ran the fastest three-cone at the combine in Indy (6.48s). McCollum has immediate value as a core special teamer and a terrific athletic profile to develop into an outside corner. He checks so many boxes that you have to mock him to the Pats.

Sixth Round, 209th overall (projected): North Dakota State OT Cordell Volson

Volson is a bulldozing right tackle prospect who measured at 6-6, 315-pound tackle with nearly 34-inch arms. Although he doesn’t have the best athletic upside, Volson’s playing strength, length, and hand power project as a power blocker in a gap-heavy scheme. In other words, a good fit for the Patriots’ downhill offense. He’s dropping to the sixth round because he has heavy feet and limited range to protect the corner. But Volson’s functional strength with improved pad level and leverage gives him traits the Patriots can develop.