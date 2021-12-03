League of Legends: How to get ahead

The League of legends is a complex game because of the dynamic meta, several playing positions, and many champions. With practice and guidance from the experts, you can improve your skills. You may also check out this Morgana build support to learn more tips and strategies for playing the game. Below we give you some tips on getting ahead in the League of Legends. The game is dynamic. That is why regular play and updates on the evolving game are crucial if you want to get ahead.

How to get ahead in The League of Legends

Gain game knowledge

Beginners should learn all the basics of the multiplayer online battle arena game. The characters commonly referred to as champions play on the Summoners rift. There are at least 140 champions whom the players must control to win the game. The champions have different capabilities. The players must select the LOL champions depending on their game strategy. Understanding the Meta and choice of support champions can help you to win the game. The Meta keeps changing depending on the levels. Before choosing a support champion, it is advisable to learn their capabilities and damage output. That way, your game strategy will work to get ahead in LOL. In the learning phase, you are likely to make mistakes. But with time and practice, you can learn from the mistakes and perfect your game skills to get ahead.

Choose champions to support wisely

The choice of the champion to support will depend on the battle situation. For game champions that will work in all game situations, watch out for the following core items:

Runes

Sorcery

Situational items

Core items

Inspiration

Late game items

Morgana support is popular among professional LOL experts. Morgana has great ganking potential and fast-clear capability that makes it popular among many Leagues of Legend players. Taking time to choose the champion support will make it easy to get ahead in the game.

Learn technical skills of the game

The first technique a beginner should learn is how to secure a creep score. That will make it possible to enhance your income as you can get more gold. You may practice against bots to gain more knowledge and expertise. Learning warding tricks techniques will be crucial in-game masterly. Wards vary; there are early wards, objective wards, and challenging wards. Kiting technique also ensures that you take time to free during auto attacks. Kiting technique is crucial as it prevents the attacker from closing on you. As much as possible, try and avoid losing DPS. Through kiting, you will achieve this objective. Learning technical use of the wards will get you ahead. Take time to study the map, and the best technique to flash over walls are other technical skills that develop with time. Mastering technical skills are crucial for players who want to get ahead in the game.

Adopt a tactical approach

After learning the technical skills, prepare well for the game. Some of the things to bear in mind before you start a league of legends are:

Knowing the price index of the items you need before the game

Testing as many characters as possible before deciding on your favorite character

Learning survival tactics in the game to ensure

Acquainting yourself with different positions

Communicating effectively with other team players

Stick to the rules of the game and play full-time for more experience. The goal of the game is to win. To achieve that, destroy the other team base and capture gold to gain more power. Destroying inhibitors and turrets will help you acquire more gold. Make use of the fountain and monitor your health during the entire game. Another vital aspect of the game is the abilities. A few tips to guide you on LOL abilities choice are to use mana, energy, or fury to acquire them. Most of them use mana and energy though some will use fury, health or courage. Domination is another tactic professional LOL players use to instantly kill their enemies and gain an advantage over the enemy. Resolve rune may be applicable in cases where defense power is crucial.

League of Legends is challenging, but the above tips can help you to get ahead in the game. Focus on your favorite champion, avoiding frustrations when things don’t go your way, and wave management are strategies that will help you improve your game skills. More importantly, think before you make any decision. That will enable you to improve your skills to play at higher levels and get ahead.