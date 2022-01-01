Subscribe
Greg Bedard's Patriots Podcast

Lessons learned vs. Bills

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, John Zannis of CLNS Media joins Greg to recap the Patriots loss to the Bills. They also preview New England’s upcoming game vs the Jacksonville Jaguars.

0:33 Lessons learned vs. Bills

8:38 Mac Jones’ Grade vs. Bills

16:22 3 things that worry Greg the most after the Bills game

19:19 3 things that Greg is confident in after the Bills game

23:43 Game Picks: Patriots -16.5 vs Jaguars

25:07 BSJ Member Question of the day.

