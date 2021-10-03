Linus Ullmark: “It’s The Preseason…Mistakes Happen.”

BOSTON, MA — Goalie Linus Ullmark, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy, & C Jack Studnicka spoke to the media after the Bruins fell to the New York Rangers in overtime, 4-3, at TD Garden.

Ullmark was asked about the costly mistake after the game and he said: “It’s the preseason,” he said. “Mistakes happen. Just got to move on from it and learn from it.”

“There’s some things that need to be dealt with obviously. First real game with a new team, there’s always going to be some miscommunications out there. Just got to go back to it and plug away.”

Coach Cassidy reacted to the OT loss after the Bruins held the Rangers to a 3-2 score for much of the game, with all five goals coming in the first period.

Jack Studnicka told reporters: “Up until this point, I’d say I’m satisfied with majority of my hockey and then there’s so much room to grow no matter who you are.”

Studnicka had 1 assist with 4 shots on goal Saturday vs New York.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit https://www.legends.com today to shop the latest trends in athletic apparel & save 20% when you use our code, GARDEN20.

Go to https://buyraycon.com/garden to save 15% on Raycon earbuds.