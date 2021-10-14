Celtics vs Magic Preseason Postgame Show

The Boston Celtics lost 103-102 to the Orlando Magic in a nail bitter where the Celtics rested majority of their veterans.

The Garden Report Postgame show breaks down the game and discusses Kyrie Irving’s situation with the Nets, Ben Simmons return to Philly and what it could all mean for the Celtics’ title hopes. Join A Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Jimmy Toscano and host John Zannis as we break it all down.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag & Insa Cannabis

Visit BetOnline.Ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit Insa Dispensaries at their various Massachusetts Locations or Call 877-500-INSA. Locations are in Salem, East Hampton, and two Springfield locations, including just off I-91 beside the MGM casino. Visit insa.com!