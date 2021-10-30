Celtics Lose To Wizards & Come Up Short In Double OT Again…

Celtics’ lost 115-112 in double OT loss vs the Wizards on Saturday.

Jaylen Brown led the team with 34 points followed by Jayson Tatum with 27 points and 15 rebounds. Al Horford contributed 8 points, 10 rebounds and 6 blocks while Josh Richardson scored 18 off the bench. As a team the Celtics shot 41.1% from the field and 2-26 from 3pt range.

A Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon and host John Zannis break it all down.

