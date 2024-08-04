LIVE From Day 9 of Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Daily’s Taylor Kyles teams up with Patriots Beat’s Alex Barth and Brian Hines for a Day 9 recap of Patriots training camp!
0:00 – Training camp recap
2:30 – KJ Osborne’s impact
5:11 – Tyquan Thornton update
8:34 – Juju’s struggles continue
11:06 – Drake Maye’s performance
12:55 – Drake Maye’s struggles
14:55 – Jacobi Brissett’s performance
19:03 – Offensive line developments
22:12 – Left tackle situation
24:10 – Running back performance
25:53 – Defensive front analysis
28:41 – Judon’s energy return
30:20 – Jaylen Hawkins interception
32:11 – Jaylen Hawkins role
34:50 – Oshane Ximines pronunciation
36:53 – Week one kicker
38:50 – Quarterback expectations
41:11 – Offensive line review
43:29 – Key players to watch
