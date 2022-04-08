Celtics drop to 3rd Place after 127-121 Loss to Bucks

The Celtics continue their road trip with a stop in Milwaukee to play the Bucks in a crucial matchup. Without Jayson Tatum or Al Horford on a back-to-back game, the Celtics faced a tough task with the 2nd seed hanging in the balance. Despite bringing the fight to the Bucks and a constant back-and-forth with the lead, the Celtics failed to execute offensively and lost 127-121 in Milwaukee. The Celtics now will slide to 3rd place with only one game left in their season; if Boston wins Sunday or if the 76ers lose, the Celtics clinch the third seed.

“I told the guys great effort overall,” said Head Coach Ime Udoka, “Great experience for some of the guys.” Udoka said that the costly turnovers and lack of execution down the stretch was what lost Boston the game.

On his health status as the team ponders resting their starters on Sunday, Marcus Smart said “I feel great. This is the first time in my career that I can say that. I’m usually beat up by this time.”

On the team’s ball movement and rising assist numbers, Derrick White said that “Everybody’s just playing unselfishly – driving and creating for others. That’s what makes basketball fun.”

Join the Celtics Postgame Show as A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, and host John Zannis break it all down.

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

SUPPORT THE GARDEN REPORT’S SPONSOR, CODA: With Coda, you can solve for just about anything. And right now you can get started having your team all working together on the same page for FREE! Head over to https://coda.io/garden to get started for FREE!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!