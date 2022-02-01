Boston Celtics Blow Out Undermanned Miami Heat 122-92

The Celtics are back in Boston as they take on the undermanned Miami Heat. Join the Celtics Postgame Show as Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, and host John Zannis break it all down.

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!