LIVE: NBA 75th Anniversary Team with Gelso & Manning

The NBA 75th Anniversary Team will be rolled out with over the course of opening week. Tuesday through Thursday TNT will be announcing 25 players to be added to what will become the definitive list of top 75 players, in no particular order.

This presents the Association an opportunity to re write their sins from the NBA 50th Anniversary Team which has some very shocking snubs from 25 years ago.

The NBA Top 50 is a very prestigious honor for a past (or present) superstar players. Conversely, its also one of the most controversial. With clear missing players from the original 50, the #nba75 has a nice opportunity to right the wrong of a slight. It’ll also interesting to see who gets dropped off to compensate for the explosion in talent in the last 2 decades. Then there’s Bob McAdoo. I’m not going to even discuss how badly McAdoo was disrespected. It almost felt intentional. Bob McAdoo was a given. Though order of placement is irrelevant on the NBA Anniversary Teams, something tells me Bob McAdoo will be listed much higher than 51st in the role call.

Well, you’ll get an opportunity to hear all about where the association got it right 25 seasons ago and where they royally screwed up (McAdoo).

I’ll definitely be around the digital airwaves talking the topic I’m most known for amongst media friends and also the inspiration for this channel. But for our big bros over at our family of Boston Sports channels, the live feed will stream here exclusively. I’ll chill with Celtics Reporter Bobby Manning of CLNS. Because one of the purposes of this channel is to educate young fans on the game in its glory years.

50 Greatest Players in NBA History:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Nate Archibald

Paul Arizin

Charles Barkley

Rick Barry

Elgin Baylor

Dave Bing

Larry Bird

Wilt Chamberlain

Bob Cousy

Dave Cowens

Billy Cunningham

Dave DeBusschere

Clyde Drexler

Julius Erving

Patrick Ewing

Walt Frazier

George Gervin

Hal Greer

John Havlicek

Elvin Hayes

Magic Johnson

Sam Jones

Michael Jordan

Jerry Lucas

Karl Malone

Moses Malone

Pete Maravich

Kevin McHale

George Mikan

Earl Monroe

Hakeem Olajuwon

Shaquille O’Neal

Robert Parish

Bob Pettit

Scottie Pippen

Willis Reed

Oscar Robertson

David Robinson

Bill Russell

Dolph Schayes

Bill Sharman

John Stockton

Isiah Thomas

Nate Thurmond

Wes Unseld

Bill Walton

Jerry West

Lenny Wilkens

James Worthy

