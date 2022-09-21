LIVE Reactions/Updates to Coach Udoka Scandal w/ Jared Weiss

Jared Weiss covers the Boston Celtics for The Athletic. Jared joins the first EVER Celtics Beat LIVE to update us on the Udoka bombshell report. Afterwards, Adam and Evan get into what this means for the Celtics future and get into Rob Williams upcoming knee surgery. Twitter: @JaredWeissNBA

1:34 The latest news on Ime and the Celtics

15:43 Mazzulla could be a disaster as a head coach

21:46 Celtics have no excuse for delayed response

30:46 Talent > Coaching

40:52 Brad isn’t coming to the rescue

56:39 Panic time for Rob Williams?

Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022.