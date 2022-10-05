Subscribe
Greg Bedard's Patriots Podcast

Losing to Packers was not a moral victory for Patriots

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick recap the Patriots’ 27-24 loss to the Packers in Week 4.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:33 Jamie Collins returns, Mack Wilson continues to struggle

4:44 Tyquan Thornton nearing a return to field

9:40 Who will play QB this week?

11:18 Game thoughts: The game was about Green Bay

18:48 Hoyer injury made Patricia look better than he was

27:40 BSJ Film room

39:02 3 UP/3 DOWN

47:20 BSJ Member Question

