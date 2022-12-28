Luka Doncic Drops 60 + The Celtics’ Epic Turnaround

Luka Doncic’s historic 60-point career-high triple-double performance against the Knicks and why it was so dramatic & what led to the Celtics’ epic turnaround? Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman and Gary Tanguay discuss it all and more!



TIMESTAMPS:

1:14: Luka’s career-high 60-point triple-double

5:45: Why it’s hard to label one player the “face of the NBA”

10:50: Bob says don’t sleep on Joel Embiid & the Sixers

12:52: What’s going on with the Brooklyn Nets?

20:55: The Celtics’ recent turnaround

27:35: Why Bob had to go to the Celtics/Rockets game

