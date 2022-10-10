Luke Kornet Injury Update Before Final Celtics Preseason Game

BOSTON — Luke Kornet returned to Celtics practice to try to climb back into the mix with Grant Williams, Noah Vonleh, Blake Griffin and Mfiondu Kabengele for center minutes. Boston plays its final preseason game on Friday against the Raptors in Montreal, and Kornet spent Monday getting his feet under him in live practice for the first time since injuring his ankle two weeks ago early in training camp.

Bobby Manning gives an injury update and take on double big vs. small ball lineups for these Celtics.