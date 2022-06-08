Subscribe
NFL

Mac Jones Dropping More Dimes at Patriots Minicamp

FOXBORO, MA — Evan Lazar recaps Mac Jones’ second day of Patriots minicamp on Wednesday. Jones finished 19-of-24 with an interception off Kendrick Bourne’s hands. Despite the INT Jones has shown his touch and accuracy on his deep ball throughout the spring.

