Mac Jones needs to be better

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick react to the Patriots 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00: Intro

0:23 Rate the Patriots win vs Steelers

2:50 How was New England’s coaching?

9:47 Mac Jones needs to be better

14:30 How did the O-Line play?

17:39 Evaluating the Patriots defense through 2 weeks

22:35 BSJ Film Room

33:44 3 UP/3 DOWN

36:25 BSJ Member Question: What’s up with the TEs?

