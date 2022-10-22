Subscribe
Mac Jones’ return, Patriots trade rumors and Pats-Bears preview

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe returns to run down what we know about Mac Jones’ status ahead of his expected return Monday night, positions and players the Patriots might target on the trade market, why Bill Belichick may coach until he’s 80 and give answers to your mailbag questions and lots more.

READ all of Andrew’s work at https://www.bostonherald.com/author/andrew-callahan/

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:56 Jeff Howe’s story on the Patriots turning it around

4:45 Mac Jones’ status… Will he start over Bailey Zappe?

8:53 Patriots rookies having impressive start to season

14:57 Potential Patriots trade targets

22:43 Pats-Bears preview

35:48 Why Bill Belichick may coach until he’s 80

38:12 Mailbag questions

