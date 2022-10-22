Mac Jones’ return, Patriots trade rumors and Pats-Bears preview

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe returns to run down what we know about Mac Jones’ status ahead of his expected return Monday night, positions and players the Patriots might target on the trade market, why Bill Belichick may coach until he’s 80 and give answers to your mailbag questions and lots more.
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 Intro
1:56 Jeff Howe’s story on the Patriots turning it around
4:45 Mac Jones’ status… Will he start over Bailey Zappe?
8:53 Patriots rookies having impressive start to season
14:57 Potential Patriots trade targets
22:43 Pats-Bears preview
35:48 Why Bill Belichick may coach until he’s 80
38:12 Mailbag questions
