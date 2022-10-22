Mac Jones’ return, Patriots trade rumors and Pats-Bears preview

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe returns to run down what we know about Mac Jones’ status ahead of his expected return Monday night, positions and players the Patriots might target on the trade market, why Bill Belichick may coach until he’s 80 and give answers to your mailbag questions and lots more.

