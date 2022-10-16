Mac or no Mac, Patriots should roll Browns

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick preview the Patriots Week 6 showdown vs the Cleveland Browns.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:23 Mac Jones update … will he be back this week?

3:03 Bedard is being called Bailey Zappe hater…

9:00 Browns run defense

14:52 Matchup of the week: Trent Brown vs. Myles Garrett

17:37 Patriots offense have played easiest schedule to date

18:53 Patriots defense has played hardest schedule to date

20:07 Browns offensive line & the spectacular Nicholas Chubb

25:39 ESPN’s Dan Snyder story … does he have dirt on Kraft?

31:00 Josh McDaniels and the Raiders fall to 1-4

43:40 Game Pick: Browns -2.5 vs Pats

47:20 BSJ Member Question: Patriots the 4th best offense per PFF

