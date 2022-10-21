Mac seems back, and Patriots place in AFC East

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick preview the Patriots Week 7 showdown vs the Chicago Bears. They also discuss if Mac Jones will return and start over Bailey Zappe.

Check Greg’s coverage out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on their annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:30 Is Mac Jones set to start vs Bears?

6:50 Nick’s thoughts on Bailey Zappe & Greg’s question to Nick

19:41 Nick on Ben Volin situation

24:00 Pats place in the AFC East

32:50 Game Pick: Patriots -9 favorites, O/U 40

37:04 BSJ Member Question of the day

