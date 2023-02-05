Maceo Parker Interview: Playing with Prince and James Brown, Growing Up in Kinston

Legendary saxophonist Maceo Parker joins Cedric Maxwell to discuss his music career, growing up in Kinston, and more! Maceo is a legendary sax player who is best known for his work with James Brown in the 60s & Prince in the 2000s. Maceo, Kevin Parker (Maceo’s son) and Cornbread chop it up on a special episode of The Cedric Maxwell Podcast!



0:00 Meeting Maceo: Working with James Brown and Prince

7:43 Maceo and Max on growing up in Kinston, North Carolina

10:30 Maceo on playing music from a young age

11:05 Kevin Parker on growing up with Maceo as his dad

23:09 Maceo on Ray Charles + Maceo sings!

