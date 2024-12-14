Mailbag: Time to TRADE Brad Marchand? | Poke the Bear

Conor Ryan and Evan Marinofsky tackle some of the biggest questions surrounding the Boston Bruins right now. Is it time to bring up the young players and give them more responsibility? Has Jeremy Swayman lost the room, or is he still the answer in net? Should the Bruins explore trading Brad Marchand, and what impact could that have on the team’s future? Plus, what’s going on with David Pastrnak—has he lost his edge, or is it just a rough patch? Tune in for their takes on these key storylines and the future of the Bruins!

