Malcolm Brogdon is Overwhelming Favorite to Win Sixth Man of the Year Following Russell Westbrook Trade

The Celtics have had quite the year for themselves thus far just one season after an NBA Finals appearance. They’re have the best record in basketball at 39-16 thanks in part to the work of Coach of the Year favorite Joe Mazzulla, and they now have another betting favorite on the roster according to our partners at BetOnline.ag.

After Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz at the NBA’s trade deadline, Malcolm Brogdon emerged as the odds-on favorite to win the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award, according to BetOnline.ag. Here’s a look at the odds:

NBA Sixth Man of the Year – Odds to Win

Malcolm Brogdon -190

Normal Powell +300

Tyrese Maxey +650

Russell Westbrook +800

Jordan Poole +3300

Bennedict Mathurin +3300

Brogdon is averaging 14.5 points, 3.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game for the C’s this season, but it’s his willingness to move to the bench that stands out. The guard had started every game he played in since 2018 before being traded to Boston, and his attitude towards change has resulted in success for the Celtics.

His selflessness has shown up ever since his rookie season. During his push to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award in 2017, the Bucks wanted to help Brogdon’s campaign by printing $1 bills with his face on it. Brogdon asked the organization to instead donate the money to charity:

Nice sentiment here from the @Bucks and Malcolm Brogdon. pic.twitter.com/v2lpUxwJTy — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) April 7, 2017

Brogdon won the Rookie of the Year award anyway, but showed from an early age that he’s never cared about individual accolades. Even still, it’s looks like he’ll bring another one home this season as the Sixth Man of the Year.

It was understandable for a while why Westbrook was the favorite. Much like Brogdon, Westbrook was a starter for his entire career, but took a backseat this season to try and help the Lakers build chemistry across two units. It’s Boston’s success and LA’s shortcomings (just a 25-29 record through 54 games) that’s pushed Brogdon to the top.

Though we’re still not even at the NBA’s All-Star break, momentum will tell you that it’s Brogdon’s award to lose. -109 will likely be the best price you can get moving forward.

