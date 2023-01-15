Boston pulled off a 122-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, as the the Celtics kick off a two game miniseries on the road against the Hornets. During the first quarter, Derrick White had a collision with Marcus Smart, which forced White from the game with a strained neck.

Already down Jaylen Brown, the Celtics needed to turn to their bench again, and looked at veteran Malcolm Brogdon for help. Brogdon was massive in the Celtics win, and joined Jayson Tatum as the team’s only other 30 point scorer, dropping 30 points on an efficient 11-of-17 shooting, including 4-of-6 from deep.

Join The Garden Report Postgame Show as A. Sherrod Blakely and Bobby Manning react and give their thoughts on Brogdon’s big night.

