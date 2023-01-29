Manning: Concerned with Celtics Offense, Jayson Tatum’s Minutes

BOSTON, MA — Jayson Tatum played a game-high 47 minutes in the Celtics 125-121 over the Lakers in overtime on Saturday night. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss Tatum’s struggles and if the Celtics need to find their superstar more rest days.



“47 minutes tonight, I’m ready to go to sleep,” Tatum said postgame. https://youtu.be/veZTHnuljJE

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/GARDEN21 and use code GARDEN21 for 21 free meals plus free shipping!

Get rid of useless subscriptions with Rocket Money now. Go to https://rocketmoney.com/garden. Seriously, it could save you HUNDREDS per year. Cancel your unnecessary subscriptions right now!

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs