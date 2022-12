ESPN and Andscape’s senior NBA writer Marc Spears joins Max & Josue, chiming in on the Celtics and Warriors’ recent struggles and favorite memories from the 2008 Celtics, including hilarious stories about Kevin Garnett and Kendrick Perkins.

The CLNS Media Network is sponsored by BetOnline.ag. Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!