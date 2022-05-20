Subscribe
Marcus Smart and Al Horford Return and Beat the Heat in Game 2

Marcus Smart and Al Horford returned and helped the Celtics blow out the Heat in Game 2 to tie the east finals heading back to Boston.
Bobby ManningBy 1 Min Read

MIAMI — Marcus Smart played 40 minutes, scoring 24 points, grabbing 9 rebounds and dishing 12 assists alongside 3 steals in the Celtics’ 127-102 win over the Heat in Game 2. It marked his first action since spraining his foot four days ago in Game 7 against the Bucks. Al Horford joined him after missing Boston’s Game 1 loss, returning from COVID protocol to shut down the Heat’s offense with Smart, only allowing five baskets in their individual matchups. The Celtics led by as many as 34 points following a 37-10 run through the middle of the game.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon reacted to the blowout in Miami.

Boston Celtics beat reporter for CLNS Media and host of the Garden Report Celtics Post Game Show. NBA national columnist for Boston Sports Journal. Contributor to SB Nation's CelticsBlog. Host of the Dome Theory Sports and Culture Podcast on CLNS. Syracuse University 2020.

