Sign Up Subscribe
NBA

Marcus Smart Comes Up Clutch in Celtics Comeback vs Lakers

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, CA — CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning discusses Marcus Smart’s role in the Boston Celtics 122-118 overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Go to https://rocketmoney.com/GARDEN and cancel your unnecessary subscriptions right now!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Checkout Calm, the #1 app for sleep and meditation, Get a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription. Go to https://calm.com/GARDEN !

Post Views: 2
Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.