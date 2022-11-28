Marcus Smart has EVOLVED in Boston

With Jayson Tatum sidelined, Boston Celtics cruised to a 130-121 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Marcus Smart helped pace the Celtics with his playmaking, leading the team with 7 assists with his superstar teammate on the bench. Sunday’s win was just another showcase for the development and evolution Smart has gone through over the past few seasons in Boston.

Marcus Smart has answered the call for the Celtics, and has continually adapted and changed his play style in order to better mesh with his teammates, as well as make him a better leader for this team. The Garden Report discusses Smart’s improvements over the years, and his growth with this particular Celtics core.

