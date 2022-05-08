Marcus Smart INJURY UPDATE for Celtics vs Bucks Game 3

Marcus Smart says there’s a strong chance he’ll play in Celtics vs Bucks Game 3, but he’s dealing with fluid around his knee that is restricting his movement from a quad contusion in Game 1.
Bobby Manning reports from practice.
