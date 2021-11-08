Marcus Smart Is Hurting The Celtics Right Now

Is Marcus Smart being the Celtics starting point guard costing the Celtics games? Should Dennis Schroder start over Smart? Also, are Celtics loving and dying by Marcus Smart?

The Celtics took their first lead on a Smart 3-pointer before it being tied at 104 with 1:39 remaining. Boston had an opportunity for the last shot with Dallas inbounding with eight seconds left on the shot clock, but Smart fouled Doncic in the backcourt with the shot clock down to five because Boston had a foul to give. The foul gave the Mavericks the final possession instead.

During postgame, head coach Ime Udoka said the Celtics were not supposed to foul on the last play, but put the blame on himself because he didn’t tell everybody the plan. “I’ve got to communicate that to everybody so everybody knows,” Udoka said.

