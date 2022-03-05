Marcus Smart is Playing His Best Basketball w/ Sean Grande

Sean Grande is the voice of the Boston Celtics Radio Network. Sean joins Adam to discuss the maturity of Jayson Tatum, Boston’s ideal first round target, and the emergence of Ime Udoka’s personality. Twitter: @SeanGrandePBP

5:31 Hard to say who the true contenders are

13:48 Celtics ideal first round matchup

25:06 Shouldn’t be a surprise that Boston struggled to start the year

32:00 Ime’s personality starting to show

36:22 Tatum outplayed Ja

43:07 This is the best version of Marcus Smart

