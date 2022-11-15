Subscribe
Featured Videos

Marcus Smart Saves Day For Celtics in Comeback Win vs. Thunder

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

BOSTON, MA — Marcus Smart was magnificent in the Celtics 1261-122 comeback win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. Smart had 22 Points, 7 Assists, 5 Rebounds and 8-12 FG.

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Calm app! For listeners of the show, Calm is offering an exclusive offer of 40% off a Calm Premium subscription at https://CALM.COM/garden

Follow Our Celtics CLNS Twitter Account!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!

Post Views: 14
Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.