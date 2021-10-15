Subscribe
NBA

Marcus Smart Suspended After Missing Team Flight

Ime Udoka's decision to suspend Smart sets tone for player accountability.
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

The Boston Celtics suspended guard Marcus Smart for Friday’s preseason finale in Miami against the Heat because he missed the team’s flight to Florida for Wednesday night’s game against Orlando.

Marcus Smart spoke to the media after Thursday afternoon’s practice in Miami.

“We’re going to keep that in-house,” Smart said i. “It’s over and done with. We’re excited for the game at MSG, though.”

CLNS Celtics Reporter Bobby Manning reports on the Celtics decision to suspend Smart and what it means for the team.

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.