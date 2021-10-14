Marcus Smart Suspended By Celtics For Missing Team Flight To Orlando

MIAMI, FL — Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka, Marcus Smart & Robert Williams III spoke to the media after team practice in Miami ahead of their Friday matchup with the Miami Heat. Smart was suspended by the team for reportedly missing the flight to Orlando as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski.

Smart missed the team flight to Orlando, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/jsE7GlYFkN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 14, 2021

Ime Udoka said the rule Smart broke was implemented by him and that “We talked about it from day one.”

Marcus Smart was asked about Friday’s suspension: “That’s between me and the team. We’re handling that in-house.”

Robert Williams echoed the same sentiment that the Celtics plan to keep the Smart siutation “in-house”.

