Marinofsky’s expectations for Jake DeBrusk this season

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

BRIGHTON, MA — Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media discusses his expectations for Jake DeBrusk this season. This offseason DeBrusk reportedly rescinded his trade request, which became publicly known in November 2021. Could DeBrusk have a break out year?

