Marinofsky’s Top five standout prospects from Bruins development camp

BRIGHTON, MA — Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media gives you his five standout prospects from 2022 Bruins Development Camp.

1.) Riese Gaber, Forward

2.) Georgii Merkulov, Forward

3. ) Oskar Jellvik, Forward

4.) Ty Gallagher, Defenseman 4.) Ty Gallagher, Defenseman

5.) Johnny Beecher, Forward

Bruins fans, we know this team can stress you out. So checkout the Calm app! Go to https://calm.com/garden & support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription! Calm is the only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief.

Trending Bruins Make Right Call Hiring Jim Montgomery as Next Head Coach

Bruins CLNS Coverage is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!