NHL

Marinofsky’s Top five standout prospects from Bruins development camp

What prospects stood out at Bruins development camp?
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

BRIGHTON, MA — Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media gives you his five standout prospects from 2022 Bruins Development Camp.

1.) Riese Gaber, Forward

1.) Riese Gaber, Forward

2.) Georgii Merkulov, Forward

3.) Oskar Jellvik, Forward

3.) Oskar Jellvik, Forward

4.) Ty Gallagher, Defenseman

Ty Gallagher, Defenseman

5.) Johnny Beecher, Forward

Bruins Make Right Call Hiring Jim Montgomery as Next Head Coach

