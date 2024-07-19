Matt Judon and Davon Godchaux’s Contracts Update

On this episode of Patriots Daily, Taylor Kyles is joined by Patriots cap expert Miguel Benzan (@patscap on Twitter) to discuss Rhamondre Stevenson and Jahlani Tavai’s extensions, what new deals could look like for veteran defenders Matt Judon and Davon Godchaux, and more!
From dissecting team-friendly deals like Christian Barmore’s to exploring the challenges faced by players like Matthew Judon and Davon Godchaux, this conversation sheds light on the strategic player retention approach of the Patriots. Discover the delicate balance between player expectations and team financial planning, and gain insights into the negotiation dynamics shaping the future roster management of the team. Stay tuned for expert analysis on quarterback contracts, upcoming events like training camp, and the evolving landscape of NFL player negotiations.
0:00 – Introduction and Patriots updates
2:30 – Mike Onwenu’s contract situation
7:30 – Evaluating Mike Onwenu’s deal
9:27 – Better value at guard
11:18 – Extension for J.C. Jackson
18:38 – Patriots’ Extension Strategy
20:55 – Team-Friendly Deals Analysis
24:29 – Future Contract Flexibility
28:22 – Players Over 30
31:30 – Guaranteed Money Talks
34:38 – Potential Trade Scenarios
38:29 – Defensive team evaluation
41:17 – Role player extensions
46:59 – Potential Drake Maye extension
51:19 – JJ McCarthy’s contract negotiation
53:20 – Unsigned draft picks situation
55:00 – Miguel’s upcoming projects
