Matt Judon and Davon Godchaux’s Contracts Update

On this episode of Patriots Daily, Taylor Kyles is joined by Patriots cap expert Miguel Benzan (@patscap on Twitter) to discuss Rhamondre Stevenson and Jahlani Tavai’s extensions, what new deals could look like for veteran defenders Matt Judon and Davon Godchaux, and more!

From dissecting team-friendly deals like Christian Barmore’s to exploring the challenges faced by players like Matthew Judon and Davon Godchaux, this conversation sheds light on the strategic player retention approach of the Patriots. Discover the delicate balance between player expectations and team financial planning, and gain insights into the negotiation dynamics shaping the future roster management of the team. Stay tuned for expert analysis on quarterback contracts, upcoming events like training camp, and the evolving landscape of NFL player negotiations.

0:00 – Introduction and Patriots updates

2:30 – Mike Onwenu’s contract situation

7:30 – Evaluating Mike Onwenu’s deal

9:27 – Better value at guard

11:18 – Extension for J.C. Jackson

18:38 – Patriots’ Extension Strategy

20:55 – Team-Friendly Deals Analysis

24:29 – Future Contract Flexibility

28:22 – Players Over 30

31:30 – Guaranteed Money Talks

34:38 – Potential Trade Scenarios

38:29 – Defensive team evaluation

41:17 – Role player extensions

46:59 – Potential Drake Maye extension

51:19 – JJ McCarthy’s contract negotiation

53:20 – Unsigned draft picks situation

55:00 – Miguel’s upcoming projects

