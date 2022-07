LAS VEGAS — Matt Ryan hit a game-winning three for the Celtics in their Summer League win over the Bucks, improving to 11-for-19 from deep through two games.

As Boston’s two-way guard from last season emerges as a sharpshooter for the team, Bobby Manning, Kwani Lunis and A. Sherrod Blakely discuss whether the Celtics need to sign Ryan before another team can make him the next Max Strus, as Blakely said.