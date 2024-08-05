Close Menu
Matthew Judon ADDRESSES Patriots Contract Dispute

Mike Kadlick and Taylor Kyles break down the comments from the disgruntled edge rusher
FOXBORO — Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick discuss Matthew Judon speaking to the media on Monday, and break down the overall performance of the defense from Day 10 of Patriots training camp.

Judon, who has been vocal about his desire for a new contract, practiced again in full pads Monday.

 

