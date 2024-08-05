Matthew Judon ADDRESSES Patriots Contract Dispute

FOXBORO — Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick discuss Matthew Judon speaking to the media on Monday, and break down the overall performance of the defense from Day 10 of Patriots training camp.

Biggest takeaway today: the #Patriots defense is good Gave up very little on the ground during a physical, run-heavy Top two QBs were both solid, but between pressure and some tight coverage, neither could generate momentum Also thought Milton and Zappe both looked good in… — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 5, 2024

Judon, who has been vocal about his desire for a new contract, practiced again in full pads Monday.

Matthew Judon on if he and the #Patriots are any closer to a contract: “You gotta talk to them, man… it’s not up to me.” pic.twitter.com/Hggfj8chRh — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) August 5, 2024

