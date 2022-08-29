Max Mailbag: Best Players Cedric Maxwell Had to Defend + His Greatest Challenges

In our first mailbag episode, we answer questions from our listeners, including some of Cedric’s favorite and not-so-favorite memories + Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn.

The Cedric Maxwell Podcast is powered by Athletic Greens.

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/CEDRIC for a FREE 1-year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

This episode of the Cedric Maxwell Podcast is also sponsored by Indeed. Start hiring NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/Maxwell

The CLNS Media Network is sponsored by BetOnline.ag. Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!